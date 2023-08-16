Gifford Fong Associates Sells 9,062 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gifford Fong Associates lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.94. 311,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

