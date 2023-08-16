Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Shares of GILT stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.67 million, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.9% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.