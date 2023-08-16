Glanbia plc Declares Dividend of €0.14 (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Glanbia Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GLB opened at GBX 14.58 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.29. The stock has a market cap of £38.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

