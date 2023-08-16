Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 628,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Glatfelter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

