Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
