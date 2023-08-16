GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Michele Lau Sells 5,500 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76.

On Friday, June 2nd, Michele Lau sold 299 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $22,535.63.

GDDY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. 1,311,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,631. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

