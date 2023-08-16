GogolCoin (GOL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103,912.48

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, GogolCoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One GogolCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GogolCoin has a market cap of $103,912.48 and approximately $306,497.58 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GogolCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin was first traded on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,402,501 tokens. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GogolCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GogolCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GogolCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GogolCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.