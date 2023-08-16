Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gold Resource Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 390,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,418. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $15,972,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GORO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

