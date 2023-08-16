Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.09

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec, and Newfoundland. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fortune property located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec; Panache North property situated in the Windfall Lake (Urban Barry) area of Québec; and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland; Upton property located in the Monteregie region of southern Quebec.

