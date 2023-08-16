Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.04 Variable Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock remained flat at $14.82 on Wednesday. 443,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

