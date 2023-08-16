Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grand Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. 1,263,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,896. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.