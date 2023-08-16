Grand Wealth Management LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,382,000. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,066,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 258,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

