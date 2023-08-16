Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.97. 1,811,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,044. The stock has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day moving average is $209.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

