Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.76

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Great Eagle Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
Great Eagle Company Profile
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
