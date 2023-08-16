Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 26.16%. Analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $55,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

