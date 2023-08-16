Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.95

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $11.58. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 60,092 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $400.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,013 shares in the company, valued at $975,492.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

