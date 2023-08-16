Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 243,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $612,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 40.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NYSE:IR opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

