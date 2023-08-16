Grove Bank & Trust Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,025,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,997 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,462,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,707 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. StockNews.com cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.