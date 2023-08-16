Grove Bank & Trust Has $687,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $431.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.45 and a 200-day moving average of $400.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

