Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 211 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,632,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,691,000 after purchasing an additional 481,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.