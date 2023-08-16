Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.
