Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.44. Guild shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2,082 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Guild Stock Performance

Guild Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $754.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

