Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 621,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,486. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,503 shares in the company, valued at $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,700. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.