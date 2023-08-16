Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $45.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 163.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

