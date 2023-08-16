Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Acquires £71,414.50 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider David Anderson bought 15,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £71,414.50 ($90,593.05).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Services stock traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 481.40 ($6.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.76. The firm has a market cap of £156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.20 and a beta of 0.99. Hargreaves Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 305.55 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 509 ($6.46).

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is currently 720.00%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

Further Reading

