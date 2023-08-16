Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 8,932 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

