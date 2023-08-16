Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $336.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

