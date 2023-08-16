Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Centene by 598.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $97.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

