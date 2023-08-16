Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,874 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.