Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,589 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Welltower Trading Down 1.2 %

WELL opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 361.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.