Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 506 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,511.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,467.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2,507.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

