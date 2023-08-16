Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.4 %

ADM opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

