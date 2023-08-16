Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 8.6% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $22.56 or 0.00078586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $15.45 million and $658,366.34 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,651 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

