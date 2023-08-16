Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 19,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HAYW traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 1,417,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,873. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,143 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hayward by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

