HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boxlight in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

BOXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

