HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Veritas Investment Research decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$185.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$189.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$193.97.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

