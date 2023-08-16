HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. 1,949,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 904,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,590,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 61,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

