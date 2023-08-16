HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,147,000 after buying an additional 134,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 904,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,075,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,590,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

HDB traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,515. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

