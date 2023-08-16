Head-To-Head Comparison: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Matador Resources pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ovintiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 33.46% 27.40% 15.51% Ovintiv 28.27% 16.27% 7.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

85.3% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Matador Resources and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.29 $1.21 billion $7.66 7.67 Ovintiv $12.46 billion 1.04 $3.64 billion $13.24 3.58

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Matador Resources and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Ovintiv 0 8 8 0 2.50

Matador Resources currently has a consensus target price of $71.89, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $56.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Ovintiv on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

