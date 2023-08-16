Head-To-Head Survey: CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) versus Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Free Report) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud N/A N/A N/A Accolade -41.86% -32.34% -17.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareCloud and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 5 10 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Accolade has a consensus target price of $15.59, suggesting a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than CareCloud.

This table compares CareCloud and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $143.75 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Accolade $363.14 million 2.87 -$459.65 million ($2.16) -6.39

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accolade beats CareCloud on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

