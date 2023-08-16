Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director John Knox Singleton Buys 31,500 Shares

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 2,550,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,761. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

