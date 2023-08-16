Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance
HSCS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 181,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.92. Heart Test Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.
