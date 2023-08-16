Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HSCS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 181,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.92. Heart Test Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 161,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 136,844 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

