Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 19,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 4,344,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,460. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

