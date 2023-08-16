Hedera Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $268.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,983,824,902 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,961,032,305.20505 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06359041 USD and is down -11.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $345,118,056.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.