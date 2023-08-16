Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 354,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. 225,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

