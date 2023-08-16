Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00016520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $172.32 million and $25,853.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018610 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,595.18 or 1.00153737 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.73093745 USD and is up 9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,368.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.