Herr Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,550,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,907,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 1,351,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,480. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

