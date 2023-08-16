High Ground Investment Management LLP Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

High Ground Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 26.1% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

ELV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.91. The company had a trading volume of 378,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,829. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.10.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

