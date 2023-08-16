HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 923,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 34.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 545,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $10,935,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HNI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HNI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. HNI has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $563.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HNI will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. HNI’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HNI shares. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

