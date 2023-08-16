Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 225,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,658.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

